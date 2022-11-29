June 4, 1934-November 26, 2022

EVANSDALE-Lillie Viola Hefley died Saturday, November 26 at her Evansdale, Iowa home surrounded by many family members.

Lillie Viola (Vi) Boyd was born on June 4, 1934, in Fayetteville, Arkansas the second daughter of Roscoe and Faye Boyd. She was raised and attended school in Fayetteville. After completing high school she attended the Fayetteville Business school and worked as a secretary for Pyramid Insurance.

Vi’s girlfriend introduced her to Rex Hefley. They married on Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1965. In October of 1968 baby Christina (Chris) Elaine joined the family. In 1972 the family relocated to Iowa so Chris could utilize the Area 7 resources. In 1986 Vi began working as a Waterloo School classroom aide assisting teachers with the children with special needs. She worked at several elementary schools including Elk Run School in Evansdale. Vi and Rex were licensed foster parents. They had two long term foster sons. Arnie Pond came to them as a 14-year-old, graduated from East High School and enlisted in the service. Troy Oberle came to them as a 7-year-old, graduated from East High School and works in Waterloo. After retiring from the school system Vi worked at a nursing home escorting residents to medical appointments.

Vi and her daughter Chris were St. Marks United Methodist church members. Vi served on committees and helped with fundraising meals.

Vi was proceeded in death by her husband Rex Hefley in 2007; brothers Irvin Boyd, Charles Boyd, Arthur Boyd, Stanley Boyd and sister Betty and brother in-law John Hollaway, nephews Jerry and Adam Hollaway and her parents Roscoe and Faye Boyd. She is survived by her daughter Chris of Cedar Falls, IA; foster son Arnie Pond Marshalltown, IA; foster son Troy Oberle Waterloo, IA; nieces Margaret Robertson Tulsa, OK; Jan Hollaway Platteville WI, nephews Greg Hollaway Waterloo, IA; Jeffrey B Hollaway Evansdale, IA; Patrick (Jamie) Hollaway Evansdale, IA ; Eric (special friend Kim) Hollaway Waterloo, IA; Jeffrey R (Cindy) Hollaway La Porte, IA; and Zachary (Lacey) McCauley Dysart, IA. Along with many great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation: Friday, December 2, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd., Evansdale, Iowa.

Services: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Burial: Garden of Memories

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com