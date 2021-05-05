TRAER-Lillian Marie Meinhart was born on August 31, 1923, east of Chelsea in Tama County, the first child born to James and Christine (Kvidera) Prusha of Tama. She received her education in country schools and graduated from Tama High School in 1941. Following high school, she clerked at the Ben Franklin Store in Tama and did housework for area families. She met Wilbert Meinhart at the ZBCJ Hall in Clutier and they were married June 4, 1946, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama. She helped her husband with farm work on the home place of his parents, south of Hudson. Lillian was proud of her flower and vegetable garden, tended laying hens, and prepared many hearty meals for the Meinhart hog sales. In 1983, they retired to Hudson for 24 years before moving to Traer. She and Wilbert were married for 61 years before he died on October 23, 2007. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, hunting mushrooms, and polka music. She made quilts for each of children and grandchildren. Her family’s fondest memories of her are her cooking and baking, especially kolaches, pecan pies, noodles, and rosettes. She was a terrific cook and everyone knew it. Her children will never forget the joy of hunting mushrooms and learning to fish. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. At 97, she still knew each grandchild and great grandchild’s birthday. She was a member of Blessing Parish for many years and currently St. Paul’s Parish in Traer. Lillian passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (John) Weber of Dysart; a son, Myron (Angie) Meinhart of Hudson; 8 grandchildren, Brian (Deb) Weber of Buckingham, Jennifer (Casey) Dreiling of Lenexa, Kansas, Christina (Mitch) Weber Lowe of Oakland, California, Brad (Wendy) Weber of Mankato, Minnesota, Jeremy (Jen) Ludwig of Eugene, Oregon, Melissa (Pat) Culver of Port Orchard, Washington, Jason (Sabrina) Ludwig of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Mitch (Ashley) Meinhart of Hudson; 18 great grandchildren, Belle and Alexa Weber, Brooklynn, Aidan, and Jacob Dreiling, Ethan, Luke and Garrett Weber, Oscar and Cora Ludwig, Jersey Chamberlain, Brady and Morgan Culver, Isabella, Vincent, Roman, and Sophia Ludwig, and Dena Meinhart; a brother, Paul Prusha of Amana; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Prusha; and nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbert; a brother, Floyd Prusha; a sister, Maxine Kopriva; brothers-in-law, Alfred Kopriva and Marvin Meinhart; sisters-in-law, Therese Prusha and Sylvia Meinhart; and 2 nephews, Dan and Kevin Prusha. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:30 AM with the burial to follow at Blessing Cemetery south of Hudson. The visitation will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Please direct memorials to St. Paul Catholic Church, Return the Favor Quilt, or Iowa Public Television.