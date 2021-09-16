August 9, 1939-September 9, 2021

A memorial/wake service will be held on Friday from 5-7 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner Street, Waterloo, IA, 50703. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 11 am at Antioch Baptist Church.

Lillian Magnolia Thomas was born on August 9, 1939 in Durant, MS to the late Luther Hooks and Elnora Harmon Durham. She was the oldest of five siblings.

“Lil” met the love of her life, Clatterie (Clyde) Thomas during their senior year at Durant High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Jackson State College for two years. The two married on December 17, 1960 at Payne A.M.E. Church. From this union, God Blessed them with two beautiful daughters, Terri and Krystal.

Lil started her working career as a teachers aide in the Waterloo Community Schools at Grant Elementary School. She retired as a Homeschool Worker at East High School after 30+ years of service in 1997.