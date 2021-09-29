 Skip to main content
Lillian “Lil” Louise Lonergan
December 31, 1930-September 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lillian “Lil” Louise Lonergan, 90, a longtime Cedar Falls resident, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Valley View Village, Des Moines.

The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln Township, near Victor, IA. The funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch immediately following, also at the church. A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery, Marengo, IA.

Memorials may be designated to College Hill Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA, 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared at smithfh.com.

