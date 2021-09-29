December 31, 1930-September 26, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Lillian “Lil” Louise Lonergan, 90, a longtime Cedar Falls resident, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Valley View Village, Des Moines.
The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln Township, near Victor, IA. The funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch immediately following, also at the church. A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery, Marengo, IA.
Memorials may be designated to College Hill Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA, 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared at smithfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.