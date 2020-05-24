Lillian G. Armstrong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1928-2020)

GILBERTVILLE -- Lillian Gertrude Armstrong, 92, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Gilbertville, died Saturday, May 23, at Sunrise Senior Living, Roseville, Minn.

She was born March 7, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Mike and Gertrude Fischels Thome. She married Maynard Armstrong on July 18, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville; he died April 23, 1989.

Lillian was employed at the Gilbertville Savings Bank for more than 20 years, and also during that time served as the City Clerk in Gilbertville.

Survivors: a son, Richard (Mary) Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; three stepdaughters, Randa (Kenneth) Ferguson of Kennewick, Wash., Harriet (Steven) Hammond of Moscow, Idaho, and Gloria (Tom) Taylor of Moscow, Idaho; a granddaughter, Kassandra Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; and seven stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Florent Thome, Joseph Thome, and Gerald Thome.