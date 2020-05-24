Lillian G. Armstrong

(1928-2020)
GILBERTVILLE -- Lillian Gertrude Armstrong, 92, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Gilbertville, died Saturday, May 23, at Sunrise Senior Living, Roseville, Minn.
She was born March 7, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Mike and Gertrude Fischels Thome. She married Maynard Armstrong on July 18, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville; he died April 23, 1989.
Lillian was employed at the Gilbertville Savings Bank for more than 20 years, and also during that time served as the City Clerk in Gilbertville.
Survivors: a son, Richard (Mary) Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; three stepdaughters, Randa (Kenneth) Ferguson of Kennewick, Wash., Harriet (Steven) Hammond of Moscow, Idaho, and Gloria (Tom) Taylor of Moscow, Idaho; a granddaughter, Kassandra Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; and seven stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Florent Thome, Joseph Thome, and Gerald Thome.
Services: A private family service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A live stream of the mass will air on the Immaculate Conceptiont. Joseph Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.