Lillian G. Armstrong

GILBERTVILLE -- Lillian Gertrude Armstrong, 92, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Gilbertville, died Saturday, May 23, at Sunrise Senior Living, Roseville, Minn.

She was born March 7, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Mike and Gertrude Fischels Thome. She married Maynard Armstrong on July 18, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville; he died April 23, 1989.

Lillian was employed at the Gilbertville Savings Bank for more than 20 years, and also during that time served as the City Clerk in Gilbertville.

Survivors: a son, Richard (Mary) Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; three stepdaughters, Randa (Kenneth) Ferguson of Kennewick, Wash., Harriet (Steven) Hammond of Moscow, Idaho, and Gloria (Tom) Taylor of Moscow, Idaho; a granddaughter, Kassandra Armstrong of Roseville, Minn.; and seven stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Florent Thome, Joseph Thome, and Gerald Thome.

Services: A private family service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A live stream of the mass will air on the Immaculate Conceptiont. Joseph Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

