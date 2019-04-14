{{featured_button_text}}
Lillian Fedler (Fee)

In loving memory of our Grandma Lil. You were a wonderful grandmother who we looked up to.

Your visits were business first and then the fun began. You are in our hearts forever.

Grandchildren, Haley Ashwood, two sons Martin (10), Emmanuel (7), MN and Stephanie Fee, CA.

