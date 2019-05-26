Lillian Eiffler

(1919-2019)
REINBECK —- Lillian Amelia Emma (Buls) Eiffler, 99, of Reinbeck, died Friday, May 24, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born Aug. 24, 1919, in rural Cresco, daughter of Alex and Sophie (Stuber) Buls. She married Herbert Carl Eiffler on Sept. 12, 1940, at the Lutheran Church in Elma. Together they made their home in the Cresco area, then moved to Dinsdale in 1951 and finally settling in Reinbeck area.
Lillian cleaned homes and businesses in the Reinbeck area for many years. She was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck, where she served as a member of the Dorcas Society and the S.O.S. Club.
Survivors: her children, Richard (Lucille) Eiffler, Sharon Mertens (David Heithoff), and Joann Hendries; daughter-in-law, Tina Eiffler; nine grandchildren; a stepgrandson; 14 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a stepgreat-great-grandson; sisters Lorraine Atkins and Lydia Berentsen; and many nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Herbert; a son, Dean Eiffler; a grandson, Micheal Eiffler; brothers Walt, Clarence, and Donald Buls; and sisters, Esther Devires, Hilda and Leona Buls.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck with burial in Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
She loved quilting and sewing and even quilted pieces for the church up until last year. Lillian enjoyed playing cards, gardening and accompanying Herb on his fishing trips to their trailer in Minnesota. Her true joy in life came from spending time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.