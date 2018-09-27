CLUTIER — Lillian Esther Dostal, 96, of Clutier, died Sunday, Sept. 23, at Westbrook Acres Care Center in Gladbrook.
She was born April 15, 1922, in Vining, daughter of Vencil and Emma (Sokol) Bartosh. On Sept. 30, 1941, she married Fred Dostal at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clutier.
She graduated from Toledo High School in 1940 as a salutatorian of her class. She then attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids and received her teacher’s certificate. She taught in Otter Creek Township for two years and one year in Howard Township. In 1943, she worked as a bookkeeper and filer for the General Telephone Co. The rest of her career was spent farming with her husband, one year east of Toledo and in 1959 they bought a farm south of Traer. They had a row crop and dairy farm. They retired from farming in 1983 and moved to Clutier.
She was a member of St. Vaclav Catholic Church before becoming a member of I.C. in Clutier and later St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. She was a member of St. Vaclav Rosary Society, the Catholic Workman (K.D.), the Women Foresters, C.S.A. Lodge, the Carroll Township homemakers, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Polka Club, where she held office positions in many of these organizations.
Survived by: two sons, Mark R. (Joanne) Dostal of Prineville, Ore., and Kurt (Julie) Dostal of Princeton, Idaho; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Keith Wills of Grundy Center; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Lynn Dostal; a daughter, Darla Wills; a granddaughter, Rachael Olson; and three sisters, Alice Zeman, Grace Schnepf and Rose Chitty.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Clutier. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the church with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.kruse-phillips.com.
Lillian and Fred enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling. They went on many fishing trips to Minnesota with their family and friends. They also traveled to Europe several times and throughout the U.S. and Canada where they attended many Polka fests.
