(1925-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Lillian E. Boswell, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Germany, New York, Ohio and California, died Friday, Aug. 16, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Sept. 25, 1925, in New York City, N.Y., daughter of Eduard and Helene (Bartz) Schendel. She married Joseph M. Boswell on Oct. 28, 1950, in New York City. He died Oct. 27, 1999. Lillian was a loving wife and mother.
She volunteered for Hospice in California, and was an active member of her church and the VFW Auxiliary.
Survived by: her daughter, Helene (Jim) Wertz of Dike; two sons, Mark (Susan) Boswell of Boston, N.Y., and James (Barbara) Boswell of Lafayette, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Molly) Wertz, Stacey Simmer, Amy (Eric) Dederichs, Joseph Boswell, Melissa (Joseph) Kieffer, Jennifer (Brad) Cockrell, Nigel Boswell and Rudi Boswell; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Hella Rodehau of Germany and Jutta Hill of Florida.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brother, Heinz Schendel; and a sister, Rosa Zahn.
Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, with inurnment in the church cemetery, both in rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Lillian enjoyed working with SAGE (Senior Acquired Generational Experience) at UNI as well as sharing World War II history with Sue Green’s seventh grade class at Holmes Jr. High, Cedar Falls. The family wishes to thank Hospice Aide Sandi for her loving care of Lillian.
