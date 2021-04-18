WATERLOO—Lilah N. Zimmerly, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center. She was born June 3, 1936 in Rowley, to Lester Joseph and Sarah Lucille Crain Hand. She graduated from Independence High School in 1954 and attended Coe College. Lilah was a certified dental assistant then became a stay-at-home mother. Later, she worked in medical offices with the last being for Dr. Cervetti. She married Dale T. Zimmerly October 12, 1957 at the First Methodist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2017. Lilah was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo and was past president of the women’s group. She was past matron of Waterloo Chapter Eastern Star, past worthy high priestess of Madonna White Shrine, and was past president of the Waterloo Woman’s Club.