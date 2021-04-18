June 3, 1936-April 14, 2021
WATERLOO—Lilah N. Zimmerly, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center. She was born June 3, 1936 in Rowley, to Lester Joseph and Sarah Lucille Crain Hand. She graduated from Independence High School in 1954 and attended Coe College. Lilah was a certified dental assistant then became a stay-at-home mother. Later, she worked in medical offices with the last being for Dr. Cervetti. She married Dale T. Zimmerly October 12, 1957 at the First Methodist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2017. Lilah was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo and was past president of the women’s group. She was past matron of Waterloo Chapter Eastern Star, past worthy high priestess of Madonna White Shrine, and was past president of the Waterloo Woman’s Club.
She is survived by sons, Bradley C. (Janet)‚ Atlanta‚ GA and Robert J. (Brenda)‚ Independence; grandchildren, Brittany (Stephen) Thomas, Atlanta, GA and Jeremy (Katlyn) Zimmerly, St. Louis, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Lilah is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Norman Hand.
Services are 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 21, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation: 4:00—7:00 PM Tuesday, April 20, with a 7:00 PM Eastern Star service at the funeral home. Memorials to Shriners Children’s Hospital Twin Cities or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
