June 4, 1927-October 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Lila M. DeWolfe, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 13, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of Covid.

She was born June 4, 1927 in Faribault, Minnesota, daughter of Sumner and Jane Kane Newcombe. She married Harold A. DeWolfe on April 15, 1950 in Faribault. He died October 2, 1993.

Lila worked in direct sales selling Cutco Knives, Wearever Pans, World Book Encyclopedias and Tupperware. She then worked for Sears and finally Culligan for 29 years. She was well known as the “Culligan Gal”.

Lila was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 60 years and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister administering communion during mass, to shut-ins, hospital patients and residents of Nursing and Assisted living facilities. She led the rosary at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and many more organizations.

Survivors include: her children, Diane (Larry) Webb of Cedar Falls, Arlene (Bob) Bubbico of Norwalk, Connecticut, Carol McElderry of Waterloo, Alan (Karen) DeWolfe of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and Dennis (Sharon) DeWolfe of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Brian Webb of Sioux City, Dennis (Jennie) Bubbico of Norwalk, Connecticut, Aynsley Bubbico of Hollywood, California, Jeffrey (Liz) Bubbico of Houston, Texas, Kristin (Jonathan) Swarts of Waterloo, Shauna (Nate) Miller of Waverly, and Cooper DeWolfe and Alayna DeWolfe, both of Omaha, Nebraska; two step grandchildren, Jeramie McElderry of Tonganoxie, Kansas and Brandon (Celeste) McElderry of Carter, Montana; seven great grandchildren, Charlie and Audrey Webb of Shakopee, Minnesota, Ethan Harper and Hailey Swarts of Waterloo and Greyson, Lauren and Grant Miller of Waverly; four step great grandchildren, Samantha Adams-McElderry of Houston, Texas and Colton, Dakota and Noah McElderry of Carter, Montana; and a sister-in-law, Berniece Paquette of Henderson, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Harold; a still born daughter, Lois Mary; a grandson, Kevin Webb; a son-in-law, Tom McElderry; three brothers, Francis, Howard and Leo Newcombe; and two sisters, Jane Jandro and Marian Newcombe.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed via https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsaramentchurch/. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.