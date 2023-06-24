June 18, 1943-June 22, 2023

Lila Jean Sabo, 80, of Hudson and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home.

She was born June 18, 1943 in Waterloo, the daughter of Leland and Bonnie (Hood) Adams.

Lila graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1961. She continued her education to become a journeyman electrician.

She married Dennis Sabo on February 9, 1963 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on August 18, 1993. Following his death, Lila received a master’s degree from Divinity College.

Lila and Dennis owned and operated S & J Electric, where she worked as an electrician for 25 years. She then worked at Target until retirement.

She was a member of Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence. Lila had a strong faith in the Lord. She had traveled to Jerusalem, Nairobi, and Galilee for mission trips, and worked in various local ministries. Lila often led Bible Study groups. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking.

Survived by two daughters, Charlean Albright of Isanti, MN and LeAnne (Nick) Sabo-Pfadenhauer of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Garrett (Rachael) Albright of Burlington and Justin Sabo of Waterloo; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Caleb, and Nyomie; sister, Linda Mitchell of Burlington; and two brothers, Greg (Beverly) Sanderson of Knoxville, IA and Gordan (Marilyn) Adams of Knoxville, TN.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dennis Sabo.

Memorials may be directed to Waverly Pet Rescue (PO Box 291, Waverly, IA 50677)

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park

Entombment: Garden of Memories Cemetery (at a later date)