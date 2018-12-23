Lila Groeneveld

(1929-2018)
APLINGTON — Lila Mae Groeneveld, 89, of Aplington, died Friday, Dec. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 21, 1929, in rural Aplington, daughter of Ben and Dorthea (Harms) Buseman. Lila graduated from Aplington High School in 1948. She attended Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls and earned her teaching credentials. Lila taught country school near Kesley. On June 14, 1950, Lila married Henry John Groeneveld at the Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley. He died Aug. 20, 2010.
Lila worked outside the home in several businesses throughout the community, the most recent being at the Aplington schools. She was a member of Aplington Baptist Church, active in church organizations and the Christian Women’s Club.
Survivors: three children, Brenda (Greg) Shine of Conrad, Rhonda (Randy) Achenbach of Marion and Ivan (Veronica) Groeneveld of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Dan, Rochelle, Reed, Jillian, Colin, John and Sheena; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Ruth) Buseman of Aplington and Alvin (Peg) Buseman of Dumont; and a sister-in-law, June Best of Aplington.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a brother, Norman Buseman; two sisters-in-law, Louise Buseman and Verna Best; and two brothers-in-law, Mervin and Howard Best.
Services: Private family services will be held at Aplington Baptist Church, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family or Aplington Baptist Church.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
Whatever she was doing, Lila was great at establishing relationships with people throughout her life. She was known for her excellent hostess qualities. Lila loved shopping and visiting. Her greatest pleasures came when spending time with her family and friends.
