Lila Epling

December 4, 1932-September 1, 2022

HUDSON-Lila Epling, 89, of Western Home Communities, Martin Suites, formerly of Hudson, died Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born December 4, 1932, in North Loup, NE, to Lawrence Houston Mitchell, and Naomi Olive (Preston) Mitchell. She graduated from high school in Milford, IA in 1950, then attended Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, NE. Lila earned a BA in 1973, and a master’s in special education in 1976, both from UNI.

She married Wesley “Bud” Epling on August 7, 1955, in Milford, IA; he died July 17, 2010. Lila taught in Cherokee and Dunlap, IA, and Woodward State Hospital, Woodward, IA. The family moved to Hudson in 1970, and in 1973 she went to work for AEA-7 as a Special Education teacher, retiring in 1994.

Lila was a member of Hudson United Methodist Church, where she had been chair of the council, and past president of United Methodist Women. She actively volunteered at church. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, NEA and ISEA. She enjoyed her Red Hats club. Since 1952 she has loved going to her family’s home at Okoboji near Emerson Bay.

She is survived by sons, Bruce (Valerie) Epling of Chandler, AZ, and Bob (Kathy) Epling of Waynesville, OH, and a brother, Larry (Claudia) Mitchel of Santa Barbara, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; and her sister, Helen (Ray) Mitchell.

Services will be Friday, September 9, at 10:30 AM at Hudson United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service, at the church, with burial in Hudson Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Hudson United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com