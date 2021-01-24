November 10, 1925-January 16, 2021

WATERLOO – Lila B. Cline, 95, of Washington, IL, formerly of Waterloo, IA, passed away at 5:30 am Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

She was born November 10, 1925 in Donnybrook, ND to the late Daniel and Ida Falk Anderson. She was also preceded in death by one son and daughter-in-law, David (Patricia) Cline; one great-great-granddaughter; four sisters, Harriet Berg, Dorothy Backen, Wilma Earles, Joyce Nielson; and three brothers, Ralph, Frank, and Gerald Anderson.

Surviving are one son, Michael (Nancy) Cline of Washington; six grandchildren, David (Donna, who preceded in death) Cline of Morrow, GA, Tamara Gafford of Semmes, AL, Christopher (Phaedra) Cline of Riverdale, GA, Stephen (Martie) Cline of Edelstein, IL, Scott Cline of Nisswa, MN, Jennifer (Daniel) Leman of Washington; 15 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Lila had a strong Christian Faith and was a very loving and generous person. She worked in the hardware and tool department at Sears for 25 years before retiring.