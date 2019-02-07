(1968-2019)
WATERLOO -- Lewis Matlock, 50, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 31, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
He was born April 20, 1968, in Durant, Miss., son of Mae Ida and Nathaniel Matlock.
Survived by: four brothers, Roosevelt, L.C., Terry and James Matlock, all of Waterloo; two nieces, Helena and Mary Matlock of Waterloo; and three nephews, Mike, Joe and Nate Matlock Jr., all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Nate (Dogg) Matlock; a sister, Josephine Matlock; and a nephew, Cedrick Matlock.
Memorial services: 5 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo, Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 2117 Mulberry St.
Brother Lewis unfortunately became sick around 2000. He was blessed to have his brother James Matlock and other family members to care for him until his glory day.
