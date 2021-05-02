February 4, 1927-April 26, 2021
Lewis “Buzz” Levick passed away peacefully at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa on April 26, 2021.
Lewis James Levick was born February 4, 1927 on the family farm outside Clemons, IA to Howard and Myrtle (Davisson) Levick. He graduated from Clemons High School in 1944. He started his first year at Drake University, but W.W. II interrupted. Buzz joined the army and served from 1945-1946. He was stationed at Fort Myers in Washington D.C. He was part of the Honor Guard that guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers while stationed in at Fr. Myers. It was there that he met Miriam Hershberger. They were married on July 21, 1948 in Lebanon, PA. They returned to Iowa where Buzz completed his BA and MA degrees at Drake.
Buzz taught and coached basketball in many Iowa high schools- Rinard, LeGrand, Tama and Newton. While at Newton, his basketball teams won back-to-back state championships in 1963 and 1964. In 1965 he started coaching at Wartburg College until his retirement in 1993. While at Wartburg, his teams won 14 conference championships. Buzz received many awards for his achievements-Iowa Boys’ Basketball Hall of Fame, Tama and Newton Halls of Fame, Wartburg College Hall of Fame and the National Basketball Hall of Fame. After his retirement, Wartburg honored him by naming their basketball court The Levick Arena.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Miriam, in Waverly and two daughters, Elaine (Harold) Fratzke, Clear Lake, IA and LuAnn (Jack) Grubman, Bryn Mawr, PA. He has 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Donna Jean Mumberg, and a son, Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Levick Arena on the campus of Wartburg College on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30am with Pastor Arthur Bergren from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School officiating. Covid-19 protocol will be followed and everyone attending must wear a mask. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/1735128/events/9646410. Burial will be at the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veteran Honor Groups. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm on Friday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be made in Buzz’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly and Wartburg College. Online condolences for Buzz can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Levick family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.