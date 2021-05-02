Lewis “Buzz” Levick

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Levick Arena on the campus of Wartburg College on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30am with Pastor Arthur Bergren from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School officiating. Covid-19 protocol will be followed and everyone attending must wear a mask. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/1735128/events/9646410. Burial will be at the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veteran Honor Groups. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm on Friday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be made in Buzz’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly and Wartburg College. Online condolences for Buzz can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.