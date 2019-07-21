(1927-2019)
WATERLOO -- Letty M. Kemp, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at Western Home Communities, Windhaven Assisted Living Center, Cedar Falls.
She was born March 1, 1927, in Winthrop, daughter of Judson B. and Helen I. Frentress Miller. She married Neal Vincent Kemp on June 1, 1946, in Waterloo. He died Jan. 29, 1987.
Letty graduated from West High School. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for Friendship Village, retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survived by: a son, Richard (Karen) Kemp of Tripoli; three daughters, Helen (William Bisbee) Kemp of Waterloo, Beverly (Scott Giese) Kemp of Middleton, Wis., and Jane (Harvey) Kemp Ulfers of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with entombment in the Mount Olivet Mausoleum. A rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Saint Edward Catholic Church or Unity Point Hospice.
The most important things in Letty's life were family and faith. She was an avid quilter and crafter and would drop anything to play a game of cards. For 30 years she wintered at Adobe Wells in McAllen, Texas, where she enjoyed golf, shopping, and a large circle of friends.
