Letitia “Tish” Dolores Craig

Cedar Falls—Letitia Dolores Craig, 47, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN after a battle with several medical issues. Letitia, or Tish as she liked to be called, was born Oct. 30, 1973 in Silvis, IL to parents Jose and Janet Tapia. The family moved to Bagley, IA in 1978 where she attended and graduated from Coon Rapids-Bayard Schools in 1992. That same year, she enrolled at Northwest Missouri State College in Marysville, MO. She then transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where she earned two bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Women’s Studies. She met Bradley Craig in Sept. 1998 and they were married in Fennimore, WI on Aug. 12, 2000. They lived in Brooklyn Center, MN until June 2001 when they moved to Cedar Falls. She became the Violence Prevention and Education Coordinator at UNI. After the job ended, Tish did a variety of work at home jobs including managing several websites. One of Tish’s passions was competing on Forensics’ or Speech teams. It began in high school with the help of her Speech Coach, Marilyn Jepson. It continued through college where she enjoyed traveling to different speech competitions. It included a second-place finish at the National competition for the subject of Persuasive Speech in 1995. Other interests included scrapbooking, video games, and most importantly spoiling her 3 cats.