Leta L. Schroeder

(1989-2020)

Leta Louise Schroeder, 31, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after a long and courageous battle with Crohn’s disease.

Leta was born on June 13, 1989, in Manchester, Iowa, the youngest of four daughters born to James and Linda Oelrich. She was raised in Strawberry Point, Iowa, where she attended Starmont Community School District before graduating from West Delaware High School. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University.

She was united in marriage to her best friend and beloved companion, Zachary Vernon Schroeder, on July 9, 2016. Her life dream of becoming a mother was fulfilled when Nadia Wren was born on November 26, 2019. Nadia was the brightest light during such a difficult time in Leta’s health journey.

Leta was a lover of all things creative, especially singing, dancing, acting, decorating cupcakes, and quilting. She enjoyed camping, Harry Potter, yummy tacos, animals, and spending time with her family and friends. We will always remember her radiant smile, the sparkle in her eyes, her joyful spontaneity, and her unmatched perseverance. Leta will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.