Leta L. Schroeder

Leta Louise Schroeder, 31, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after a long and courageous battle with Crohn’s disease.
Leta was born on June 13, 1989, in Manchester, Iowa, the youngest of four daughters born to James and Linda Oelrich. She was raised in Strawberry Point, Iowa, where she attended Starmont Community School District before graduating from West Delaware High School. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University.
She was united in marriage to her best friend and beloved companion, Zachary Vernon Schroeder, on July 9, 2016. Her life dream of becoming a mother was fulfilled when Nadia Wren was born on November 26, 2019. Nadia was the brightest light during such a difficult time in Leta’s health journey.
Leta was a lover of all things creative, especially singing, dancing, acting, decorating cupcakes, and quilting. She enjoyed camping, Harry Potter, yummy tacos, animals, and spending time with her family and friends. We will always remember her radiant smile, the sparkle in her eyes, her joyful spontaneity, and her unmatched perseverance. Leta will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Leta is survived by her husband, Zach, and their daughter, Nadia, of Panora, IA; her parents, James and Linda Oelrich, of Strawberry Point, IA; her sisters, Amanda (Neil) Heller of Custer, SD, Bridget (Andrew) Camp of Elkader, IA, and Vanessa (Gary) Wiest of North Liberty, IA; Zach’s parents, Jay and Jill Schroeder, of Panora, IA; Zach’s siblings, Alexzandra Schroeder of Omaha, NE, and Blaize Schroeder of Panora, IA; grandmother, Hazel Jessen, of Winterset, IA, grandfather, Arvol Hodge of Wichita Falls, TX; Zach’s grandmother, Donna Smith, of Panora, IA; nieces and nephews (Arya, Emily, Erin, Liza, Blair, Benjamin, Owen, Jack, and a niece-to-be); and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Leta was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Joyce Oelrich, Donald Oelrich, Hilda Pleggenkuhle Oelrich, James Jessen, and Janice Hodge; Zach’s grandfather, Dwayne Smith; and niece, Emma Wiest.
A private family service is pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a gofundme memorial fund in honor of Leta would be greatly appreciated. www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-leta.
