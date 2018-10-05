TRAER — Lester Wesley “Les” Sevcik, 91, of Traer, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Sunrise Hill Care Center.
He was born March 29, 1927, in Clutier, son of Joseph and Mary (Podhajsky) Sevcik. He married Sally Short at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo on Aug. 4, 1956.
Les graduated from Elberon High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an employee at Cherveny Implement and, in 1965, became a partner in Traer Implement.
He was a member of the Kubik Finch Post of the American Legion and an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church, having served on the building committee for its current location.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Gregory Sevcik of Traer; a daughter, Margaret (David) Dedic of Mason City; a granddaughter, Chloe (Burton Hable) Dedic of Charlottesville, Va.; two grandsons, Joseph Dedic of Mason City and Jack Dedic of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Vera Vlasak, William Sevcik, Blanche Rebik, Eleanor Kopriva, Joseph Sevcik (in infancy), Dorothy Parizek, Mildred Calkins and Evelyn Esch; and an infant son, Andrew.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial and military rites at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 5, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Les enjoyed cooking, especially making a variety of soups and bread. He also cherished spending time with his family and friends.
