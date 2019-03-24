Lester 'Les' Zelle

(1923-2019)
WAVERLY —- Lester L. “Les” Zelle, 95, of Waverly, died Thursday, March 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
He was born March 29, 1923, on a farm west of Waverly, son of Arthur and Emma (Mueller) Zelle. Lester graduated in 1941 from Waverly High School. He attended Iowa State College in Ames, until his induction into the U.S. Army on Jan. 26, 1943, and then at University of Idaho while in the service. Lester served during World War II in the European Theatre of Operation as a truck driver for a 105 mm Howitzer and gun crew with Patton’s Third Army. He returned to the states in 1946. Lester married V. Frances Gooch on May 26, 1946, at Bullock’s Methodist Church, Hester, N.C. Les continued his education at Wartburg College, Waverly, graduating in 1948 with a degree in mathematics and physics. He worked at Schield Bantam Co. and was a project engineer, responsible for many of the design features found on the Bantam cranes and excavators. Lester retired January 1986. On Oct. 7, 2001, Frances passed away, and in 2015 Lester made his home at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Lester was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he served on Church Council, the Waverly Lions Club, American Legion and VFW posts, and served for 20 years on the Bremer County Selective Service Board as a member and as chairman. Lester served 20 years on the Waverly City Council, 12 years on the Waverly Electric Utility Board, and was mayor of Waverly from 1994-1997. He was active in Waverly’s Sister City program. In 2001, Lester and Frances were honored as Grand Marshals for the Waverly Heritage Days.
Survivors: three children, Bruce (Candace) Zelle of Naperville, Ill., Carolyn (Don Otto) Zelle of Portland, Ore., and Lorraine (Dan) Whitney of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Sarah (Zelle) Beckman, Brian Zelle, Lauren Whitney, and Daniel (Danielle) Whitney; three great-granddaughters, Evelyn Beckman, Quinn Whitney, and Riley Whitney; and a brother, Rev. Edgar (Verona) Zelle of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Marvin Zelle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly; burial with military graveside rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veteran Honor Guard will be in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to St. Paul’s Lutheran Schools.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.