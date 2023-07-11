August 12, 1944-July 8, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Lester “Les” Norman Schares 78 of Gilbertville died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer.

He was born August 12, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Joseph and Mary S. Welter Schares. He married Phyllis Jean Frost on Nov. 12, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She preceded him in death in 1987.

Les graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in 1962. Les retired in 1994 after 30 years with John Deere Tractor Works.

Les was previous commander of American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville, and an active member for 56 years. He was 2022 Grand Marshall for Gilbertville Daze, an honor that made him smile for days.

Not one to sit around, he spent many years helping others. Whether it was as an auctioneer, working at the American Legion, renting tents, tables or chairs or providing a trailer. He was a winter Texan, where you might catch him dancing the night away or doing a “Blues Brother” act. Always the life of the party.

Les is survived by daughter Jodi and her husband Josh Menke; two grandchildren Mason and Raelynn all of Algonquin, Illinois, long-time partner, Margaret Ihde and her children; brother Henry (Dee) Schares of Washburn; sisters Marcie McCardle of Independence and Marie Hestness of Mason City; sisters-in-law Nancy, Genevieve and Elaine Schares.

Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, daughter Lori, six brothers Norman, Harry, Earl, Ronnie, Marvin, and Elmer; sisters-in-law Karen and Lois; and brother-in law Gene Hestness.

Services 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilbertville. Military Honors by American Legion Post 714 and assisted by the Iowa National Guard. Public visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at church.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, Bosco school System or St. Jude Hospital.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.