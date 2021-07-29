Lester “Les” Francis Teeling

From 1954 to 1956, Les served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He received his Marksmanship Medal, while also playing baseball and basketball for the Army. When Les returned home from Germany he began his teaching career in Lawler, Iowa. After one year in Lawler, Les and Joyce moved to Sumner, where they raised their seven children. Les continued his career as a teacher, coach and Athletic Director at Sumner High School for the next 37 years until he retired in 1993.

Les spent his summers as an insurance adjuster with Farmer’s Mutual Hail Insurance Company for over 35 years. Les was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He served on the board for the Sumner Light Plant, volunteered for the Special Olympics, and loved reading for the elementary students. One of Les’s favorite pastimes was golfing with his sons, grandsons and golf buddies. Les was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was also a loyal supporter of the Sumner-Fredericksburg athletics and fine arts programs.

Les was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; wife, Joyce; son, Roger; a baby boy; son-in-law, Brad and granddaughter, Tori.