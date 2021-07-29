January 20, 1931-July 23, 2021
SUMNER-Lester “Les” Francis Teeling, 90, of Sumner passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.
A public visitation from 3 PM until 8 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Father Jim Brokman officiating. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Sumner.
Following the burial a Celebration of Life for Les, Joyce and Roger Teeling will be held at the Sumner American Legion Hall from Noon until 5 PM.
S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is overseeing arrangements.
Les, son of Leo and Agnes (Strub) Teeling, was born January 20, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa. Les attended St. Columbkille School in Dubuque, where he graduated in 1949. He met his bride, Joyce at St. Columbkille. They were united in marriage on May 30, 1953. Les attended Loras College where he majored in History and minored in English. “Leapin’ Les” played basketball and golf for the Duhawks and was later inducted into the Loras Athletic Hall of Fame.
From 1954 to 1956, Les served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He received his Marksmanship Medal, while also playing baseball and basketball for the Army. When Les returned home from Germany he began his teaching career in Lawler, Iowa. After one year in Lawler, Les and Joyce moved to Sumner, where they raised their seven children. Les continued his career as a teacher, coach and Athletic Director at Sumner High School for the next 37 years until he retired in 1993.
Les spent his summers as an insurance adjuster with Farmer’s Mutual Hail Insurance Company for over 35 years. Les was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He served on the board for the Sumner Light Plant, volunteered for the Special Olympics, and loved reading for the elementary students. One of Les’s favorite pastimes was golfing with his sons, grandsons and golf buddies. Les was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was also a loyal supporter of the Sumner-Fredericksburg athletics and fine arts programs.
Les was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; wife, Joyce; son, Roger; a baby boy; son-in-law, Brad and granddaughter, Tori.
Les is survived by his children, Bruce Teeling of Sumner, Greg (Annette) Teeling of Sumner, Dave (Margaret) Teeling of Sumner, Nancy Pierson of Oakdale, Minnesota, Kim (Rex) Nolte of Fredericksburg, Patty (Paul) Mechtel of Sumner; daughter-in-law, Soraya Teeling of Knoxville, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Les loved his community and what Sumner offered his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Memorial Hospital, SEMS, Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools, Meadowbrook Country Club, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, or Hillcrest Home.
