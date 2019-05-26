{{featured_button_text}}
Lester Everts

Lester Everts

(1934-2019)

CEDAR FALLS —- Lester J. “Les” Everts, 84, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Wednesday, May 22.

He was born Nov. 14, 1934, near Parkersburg, son of Jacob and Ella (Syhlman) Everts. Les married Hazel Pitchers-McKinney on Aug. 5, 2000, in Cedar Falls. He attended school near Dike, and farmed from 1950-1988. Les later worked at the Hudson Coop and as a bike technician/handyman at Walmart.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Brenda (Delwin) Schmitt of St. Louis, Mo.; two sons, Maurel (Gaylene) Everts of Columbia, Ill., and Darren Everts of St. Petersburg, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jacob, DJ, Ethan, Kendra, Erin, Marisa, and two great-grandchildren, Ariana and Jace.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a half brother, Alvin Syhlman; and two sisters, Ella Eckhoff and Tina Berhends.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Orchard Hill Church, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for an hour before service at the church.

Memorials: to the family. The family requests no flowers/plants.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

He enjoyed woodworking, square dance calling, dancing, clogging and spending time with family and friends.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lester 'Les' Everts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments