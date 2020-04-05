× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

WAVERLY -- Lester Leisinger, 90, of rural Waverly, died Saturday, April 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

He was born May 25, 1929, in Bremer County, son of Emil and Emma (Beyer) Leisinger. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1952-1954, and was married to Velda Elaine Huebner on July 25, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

The couple farmed in the Waverly area, and Les was a longtime seed salesman with Crow's (later Channel Seed).

Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Terri (Don) Meister of Tripoli, Tammy (Matt) Blasberg of Waverly, and Janelle (John) Heine of Waverly; a son, Jonathan (Toni) Leisinger of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren, Joseph Heine, Kourtney Meister, Justin (Aimee) Heine, Cody Meister, Keaton (Sierra) Leisinger, Christopher Meister, Olivia Leisinger, James (Jade) Heine, Cory Meister, Jessica Heine and Emma Leisinger; and six great-grandchildren, Kamrie, Jackson, Jordyn, Nolan, Bentley, and Eveley.