(1929-2020)
WAVERLY -- Lester Leisinger, 90, of rural Waverly, died Saturday, April 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
He was born May 25, 1929, in Bremer County, son of Emil and Emma (Beyer) Leisinger. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1952-1954, and was married to Velda Elaine Huebner on July 25, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
The couple farmed in the Waverly area, and Les was a longtime seed salesman with Crow's (later Channel Seed).
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Terri (Don) Meister of Tripoli, Tammy (Matt) Blasberg of Waverly, and Janelle (John) Heine of Waverly; a son, Jonathan (Toni) Leisinger of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren, Joseph Heine, Kourtney Meister, Justin (Aimee) Heine, Cody Meister, Keaton (Sierra) Leisinger, Christopher Meister, Olivia Leisinger, James (Jade) Heine, Cory Meister, Jessica Heine and Emma Leisinger; and six great-grandchildren, Kamrie, Jackson, Jordyn, Nolan, Bentley, and Eveley.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Harold and Robert Leisinger; three sisters, Grace Zars, Darlene Teitje, and Gladys Hesse; a son, Thomas Leisinger; two daughters in infancy, Pamela and Julie; a great-grandson, Zion Leisinger; his brothers-in-law, Reinhardt Zars, Marvin Tietje, Arlin Hesse, Cliff Patrick, Leonard Huck, Herb Mock, and Milton Hueber; and sisters-in-law, Marlys Leisinger and Melba Huebner.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life later. Private graveside services will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian, rural Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian.
He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events. He was an avid fan and cheered on the Twin, Cubs, Hawkeyes and Cyclones. He loved to visit and play cards, especially Schafkopf.
Service information
12:00AM
