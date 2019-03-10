Lester Kane

(1964-2019)
KLINGER — Lester Ira Kane, 55, of Klinger, died March 1.
He was born Jan. 6, 1964, son of Roger and Beverly (Pine) Kane. He married and later divorced Lorrie Fecht. He shared the last 15 years with his life partner, Shelbi Hickman, and their pets.
Les graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1982 and joined the U.S. Army. He was employed at Eagle Tannery for many years until they closed. Les then furthered his education, graduating with honors from Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in horticulture science.
Survived by: Shelbi; a daughter, Alyssa Kane; a stepgrandchild, Eli Farringer Hickman; his father, of Fairban; his siblings, Victor (Jean) Kane of Oelwein, Dexter Kane of Troy, Ill., and Trilby (Dan) Waschkat of Waverly; and nieces and nephews, Issac, Hallie, Tyler, Ciara, Spencer, Dori and Levi.
Preceded in death by: his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life open house: from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Oran Community Center in Oran, Iowa.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
His passion was working with soil while tending to his numerous plants to construct his garden paradise. He enjoyed caring for his pets and the love they returned to him. Les had a deep compassion for people, showing up when they were in need, willing to help however he could.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.