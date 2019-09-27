(1935-2019)
FAIRBANK — Lester J. Bantz, 84, of Fairbank, died at home Wednesday, Sept. 25.
He was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Independence, son of Maurice Daniel and Pearl Isabella (Ackerson) Bantz. On Aug. 21, 1959, he married Gloria Jean Ohl in Fairbank.
He went to high school in Independence and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. Mr. Bantz worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo for 25 years. He also worked at Don’s Truck Sales in Fairbank. He retired in 1999.
Survived by: his wife; five daughters, Brenda (Nick) Crumbaker of Arlington, Texas, Angie (Clark) Durhammer of Swisher, Lanette (Scott) Butters of Fayette, Jodi (Craig) Smith of Atkins and Jennifer (Denis) Kramer of Hazleton; two sons, Jamie Bantz of Phoenix and Jay (Amber) Bantz of Fairbank; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Bantz of Arizona.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Carroll Bantz, Keith Bantz, Dallas Bantz and Wendell Bantz (in infancy); and two sisters, Doris Foley and Shirlee Roepke.
Services: As he wished, there will be no services. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bantz liked to spend time hunting, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and slow pitch softball. Most of all, he enjoyed raising his children and spending time with his grandchildren. In later years he developed an appreciation of the slot machines at the local casinos.
