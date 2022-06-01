June 21, 1936-May 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lester Earl McCulloch, 85, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

He was born June 21, 1936, in What Cheer, Iowa, the son of James Earl and Mary Bernice Grubb McCulloch. On August 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Fox in What Cheer, Iowa. Les worked as a lithographer at the What Cheer and Sigourney Newspapers, then with Congdon Printing and later Woolverton Printing, both in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Rhonda (Lynn) Lewis and Leslie (Mike) Cowles; two grandchildren, Trevor Eastman and Emmylynn (Kevin) Wilkins; brother-in-law, Roger (Carol) Fox; sister-in-law, Rose (Stan) Lorenz and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Loren Nyle; sister, Mary Ramona Bos; and two son-in-laws.

Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo, with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.