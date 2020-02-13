(1944-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Lester “Bill” Hambly III, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at Westbrook Acres of Gladbrook.
He was born Feb. 15, 1944, son of Lester Jr. and Olive (Regan) Hambly. He married Jane Happel at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Evansdale on Nov. 29, 1969.
Bill graduated with the Cedar Falls High School class of 1962 and attended the Iowa State Teachers College. He and Jane owned and operated Iowa Radio Service Inc. retiring together in 1999.
He was involved in the Riverview Conference Center for many years as the head of parking logistics.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife of 50 years; his children Ann (Curt) Miller of Jesup and Dean (Cindy) Hambly of Sumner; six grandchildren, Allison, Hayden, Renn, Quinton, Casey and Will; and his sister, Becky Runyan of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Margaret Barnhart; and his brother-in-law, Harvey Happel.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, with burial immediately following at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. His visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the Music Ministry at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Bill and Jane enjoyed doing everything together from traveling to country dancing. They did puzzles together and followed UNI volleyball and University of Iowa basketball. Bill loved trains from childhood through adulthood, and he and Jane took AMTRAK trips together.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.