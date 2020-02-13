(1944-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Lester “Bill” Hambly III, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at Westbrook Acres of Gladbrook.

He was born Feb. 15, 1944, son of Lester Jr. and Olive (Regan) Hambly. He married Jane Happel at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Evansdale on Nov. 29, 1969.

Bill graduated with the Cedar Falls High School class of 1962 and attended the Iowa State Teachers College. He and Jane owned and operated Iowa Radio Service Inc. retiring together in 1999.

He was involved in the Riverview Conference Center for many years as the head of parking logistics.

Survived by: his wife of 50 years; his children Ann (Curt) Miller of Jesup and Dean (Cindy) Hambly of Sumner; six grandchildren, Allison, Hayden, Renn, Quinton, Casey and Will; and his sister, Becky Runyan of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Margaret Barnhart; and his brother-in-law, Harvey Happel.