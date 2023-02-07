December 9, 1931-February 6, 2023

JESUP-Leslie Martin Reinertson, 91 years old of Jesup, IA, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City, IA.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342, in Jesup. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Leslie was born December 9, 1931 in West Union, IA, the son of Norman R. Reinertson and Hilda (Kleppe) Reinertson. He graduated from East High School in Waterloo, IA, before entering the U.S. Air Force. After his discharge in 1954, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Marilyn Jones in Waterloo on May 8, 1955. They later divorced. On September 3, 1988, he was united in marriage to Arlene Janice (McGlaughlin) McCarty at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Arlene preceded him in death on July 12, 2021. Les was a lineman for Northwestern Bell Telephone and later supervised large telephone service projects for the company. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 and Siloam Lodge #222 AF & AM all in Jesup and Waterloo Masonic Lodge #105 AF& AM.

Leslie is survived by three sons, Leslie (Teresa) Reinertson, II, of Maysville, NC, Neil Reinertson of Washburn, Jonathan (Sue) Buffalo of Tama, IA; three daughters, Jo Ellen Reinertson of Marshalltown, IA, Karina Reinertson of Denver, CO, Erica Reinertson of Belmont, NH; Two stepsons; Gary (Kathleen) McCarty of Florida, James (Kristi) McCarty of Jesup, IA; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Arlene; his parents, three brothers, Rodney, Daryl and Richard Reinertson and one sister, Anna Mae Scruggs, preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.