Leslie M. Beebe

(1971-2019)
WAVERLY -- Leslie Margaret Beebe, 48, of La Jolla, Calif., died at home Wednesday, Nov. 13.
She was born Oct. 23, 1971, in San Diego, daughter of George Jay and Kathleen Mina (Graham) Beebe, both originally from Waverly.
She attended Francis Parker School in San Diego and Grossmont High School. She earned a B.A. at San Diego State, and her M.A. from San Francisco State University where she majored in Middle Eastern studies and conflict resolution.
Leslie was an editor and freelance writer in San Francisco and San Diego. She also worked in web services and proofreading and was an office administrator. She was published in several books including “Hawkeye Summer,” a story of her childhood years in Waverly.
Survived by: her parents of Del Mar, Calif.; her sister, Lauren Cathrine Beebe and her husband Bryan Klekota of Del Mar; two nieces, Alexandra Beebe Klekota and Annabelle Beebe Klekota, both of Del Mar.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Margaret Strotman Beebe, Norman G. Beebe, Effie Eckhoff Graham and Donald C. Graham.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will greet friends for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a graveside service will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, followed by lunch at the East Bremer Diner.
Memorial contributions: may be directed to the Waverly Public Library (children's section), www.waverlyia.com/public-library/, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly 50677.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Writing poetry and participating in poetry workshops while helping others with their works consumed the bulk of her final years. She loved to travel and had been to all 48 contiguous states by age 16 and visited many foreign countries. Her Iowa summers were spent in Waverly.
