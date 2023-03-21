May 31, 1941-March 14, 2023

WATERLOO-Leslie Ann Draper, age 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 14th 2023 at Unity Point Hospice Waterloo.

She was born May 31, 1941 in Los Angeles, the daughter of Lester Ernest and Geraldine (Noble) Anderson. Leslie attended Waterloo West High School and later went on to earn an associate degree at Hawkeye Tech.

Leslie was a homemaker and housewife for her husbands and their children.

Leslie is survived by three daughters, Becki Stauffer (John Bahnsen) of Burlington, NC, Jennelle (Gilbert) Torrez of Firestone, CO, and Brenda Garcia of Cedar Falls; two sons, Timothy (Trini) Jacobson of Waterloo, and Michael Boggs (Denise) Frederick, CO. She had 11 grandchildren and 13 great -grandkids.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her sisters, Marie Bassett and Vada Nunnally; her brother, LeRoy Anderson; and son, James Boggs.

A Memorial service will be 1 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W 4th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613