Leslie A. Morgan, 67, of Cedar Falls, IA, died August 27, 2019 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, after a lengthy, brave battle with multiple autoimmune diseases.
Daughter of Richard C. and Juanita Morgan, Leslie was born on June 7, 1952 in Houston, TX. Her family later moved to Fullerton, CA, where Leslie earned her Bachelor of Music at California State University. Leslie moved to Grinnell, IA in 1977, teaching voice at Grinnell College while pursuing the Master of Arts and Doctor of Musical Arts in Voice Performance at the University of Iowa. In 1986, Leslie joined the faculty of the School of Music at the University of Northern Iowa, where she held the position of Associate Professor of Voice. Throughout many years of her tenure, Leslie balanced her devotion to teaching with the demands of a notable singing career, performing leading roles in prestigious opera houses throughout the United States. Esteemed by her colleagues and students, she is joyfully remembered for the power and beauty of her voice, the depth of her passion for music, her kindness, and her inimitable sense of humor.
In private life, Leslie dedicated her time to friends and family, providing years of transitional care for each of her parents throughout their later years. In leisure, she was most often found spending time with her beloved “puppies”, reading, or walking along the dike that overlooked the plentiful gardens created by her own hands and design. In recent years at NewAldaya, Leslie’s kindness and compassion broadly touched the lives of her caregivers and many new friends, all of whom who will miss her greatly.
You have free articles remaining.
Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her sister, Susan Young, nephew, Dr. David Young, niece Barbara Young Fazio and many dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating Leslie Morgan’s life will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls. The service will begin at 6:30 pm with a time for gathering immediately following. In addition, there will be an informal remembrance at NewAldaya, 7511 University Ave., on Wednesday, September 4th from 2 pm to 4 pm in the library.
Memorials may be directed to Susan Joynt, 4019 45th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310. Memorials will be used to fund voice scholarships at the University of Northern Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Leslie Morgan, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.