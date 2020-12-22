November 17, 1926-December 17, 2020

LeRoy Walter Bierwirth, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Private virtual services will be held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for LeRoy, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Inurnment will be held at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, at a later date.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Becky of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Heidi (John) Rieff of Plano, Texas, Lori (Dave) Hunt of Cedar Rapids, and Robin (Brad) Brophy of North Liberty; five grandchildren, Amanda Rieff, Samantha Rieff, Andrew (Christina) Hunt, Heathur (Derek) Aanrud, and Gabi Hanson; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brandon, Dylan, Autumn, and Kadyn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Bierwirth; and sisters, Doris (Lorenzo) Stratton, Bernice (Jean) Pickett, and Betty (Don) McNeese.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in LeRoy’s name may be directed to the family which will be distributed amongst his favorite organizations.

