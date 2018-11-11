Try 1 month for 99¢
LeRoy Schmit

LeRoy Schmit

JESUP – LeRoy Valentine Schmit, 78, of Jesup, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers Independence-West Campus.

He was born June 30, 1940, in Black Hawk County, son of Lawrence Jacob Schmit and Mildred (Schares) Schmit. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army and later became a member of Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714, Gilbertville. On June 10, 1963, he married Joan Elizabeth Delagardelle at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He farmed and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Brian Schmit (Rose Shadlow) of Jesup and Brent (Jenn) Schmit of Raymond; a daughter, Melissa (Ross) Jensen of Johnston; five grandchildren, Travis (McKenzie) Schmit, Austin Schmit, Camdyn Schmit, Hailey Jensen, Kendal Jensen; a great-grandson, Oliver Schmit; five brothers, Cleo (Evie) Schmit, Neil (Patti) Schmit, Duane (Annette) Schmit, Alfred (Lisa) Schmit, Clyde (Brenda) Schmit, all of Jesup; two sisters, Audrey (Brad) Huff and Mary Ann Schmit, both of Marion; and two sisters-in-law, Janie Schmit and Cindy Schmit, both of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Ernie and Earl Schmit; a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Jack Weber; and two grandsons, Tyler Jensen and RyLee Schmit-Youngblut.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville, with military rites conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 of Gilbertville and the Iowa Army National Guard from Johnston. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services at the church where a rosary will be recited before the funeral.

Memorials: to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bosco Catholic School System and the Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714, all in Gilbertville.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: LeRoy V. Schmit (1940-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments