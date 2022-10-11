May 25, 1936-October 9, 2022

DENVER-LeRoy Nielsen, 86, of Denver, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. He was born May 25, 1936, in Waterloo, to William and Dorothy (Warneka) Nielsen. He attended Waterloo East High School.

He married Mildred Van Erem on January 10, 1953, in Waterloo, she preceded him in death in 2013. LeRoy worked for John Deere for 29 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked at Rath Packing for 12 years, Kleen-Maid Bakery, at a gas station, and installed windows and siding. LeRoy loved to fish and spend time at the family’s cabin on Lizzie Lake in Minnesota. He was a member of Waterloo Open Bible Church.

LeRoy is survived by seven children: Debra Steele of Eldon, Becky (Lynn) Pierce of Waverly, Jody (Tim) Reiter of Denver, Dennis Nielsen of Mesa, AZ, Mary Lynn (Mark) Olson of Denver, Ronald (Charlotte) Nielsen of Waterloo, Barry (LaNae) Nielsen of Denver; eleven grandchildren: Shauna (Josh) Hites of Centerville, Mindy (Tim) Gilroy of Waverly, Bryan (Nichole) Reiter of Granger, Lindsey Reiter of Denver, Spencer (Stephany) Teisinger of Clear Lake, Katie (August) McIntosh of Dunkerton, Jaccie (Sam) Feldt of Cedar Falls, Stephanie (Pat) Haight of Denver, Jasmine (Bryce) Adger of Anna, TX, Jordan Nielsen of Denver, and JaNessa (Trenton Freese) Nielsen of Waverly; twenty one great-grandchildren with one on the way; his sister Evelyn Pettit of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred; brother, Caryl, and great-grandchild, Kanen McIntosh.

Services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with visitation Wednesday, October 12 from 4-6 PM, also at Locke at Tower Park. Burial will take place in Garden of Memories cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.