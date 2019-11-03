Leroy M. Wood

{{featured_button_text}}
TRAER — LeRoy Merrill Wood, 72, of Traer, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Merrill and Frances (Speirs) Wood. On May 1, 1976, he married Charlene Brezina in the Traer United Methodist Church.

He graduated from Traer High School. LeRoy worked for the Overton Furniture Store as a flooring installer, the Waterloo Courier in paper delivery, was a truck driver for Heins Trucking, and had a DJ business with Paul Burroughs for over 10 years, PW Enterprises. He was a member of the Traer United Methodist Church, Traer Jaycees, a charter member of the Traer Ambulance Service, and was a 30-year member of the Traer Fire Department.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Scott (Gail) Wood of Vinton and Jeff (Jen) Wood of Traer; three grandchildren, Tucker, Brodric and Johanna; and a sister, Shirley (Frank) DeLucia of Columbus, Ohio.

Preceded in death by: his parents

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Traer United Methodist Church, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 3, Overton Funeral Home, Traer.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

LeRoy loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed being around people, music, karaoke, woodworking, golf, fishing, bowling and playing softball.

