Leroy Kruse

(1928-2018)
ACKLEY — Leroy Merle Kruse, 90, of Ackley, died Thursday, Nov. 15, at Grand JiVante in Ackley from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Oct. 11, 1928, in Wellsburg to Albert and Kate (Toomsen) Kruse. On June 15, 1949, he married Ebalena Harms in Dumont.
Leroy graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1946. He farmed the family farm in Wellsburg until 1994 when he retired, and they moved to Ackley in 2003.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Kent (Barb) Kruse of Cedar Falls, Mark (Deborah) Kruse of Minneapolis and Lisa Kruse of Waterloo; grandchildren, Kris Kruse of San Francisco, Daniel (Angela) Kruse of Forest Lake, Minn., Benjamin Kruse of Morristown, Minn., Katie (Andrew) Steck of Minneapolis, Joel Kruse of Omaha, Neb., and Christie (Erik) Gray of Minneapolis; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Darwin Kruse.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Peter’s Country Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Leroy loved farming, traveling and church activities.
