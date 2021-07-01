 Skip to main content
LeRoy J. Bean
LeRoy J. Bean

LeRoy J. Bean

April 24, 1949-June 24, 2021

WATERLOO-LeRoy J. Bean, 71, of Waterloo passed away June 24, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born April 24, 1949 to Earl and Roymonda (Boullion) Bean. He had attended East High School and later served in the US Army for four years. He had worked several years in the optical field and also for Windor until they had closed. He had married Kim Wiegle together they had two children, they had later divorced. He later married Linda Cayler; she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Sylvia Grey. Survived by his wife Linda, one daughter Kaci (Kai) Spandi, sons Joey Bean, Todd Cayler, Randy Cayler, two sisters Mary Lou (Phil) Jamison, Leala Sheffler, three brothers Ernie (Julie) Bean, Earl (Carol) Bean, Chris (Diane) Bean. As well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. LeRoy was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grand father. He enjoyed game shows, crossword and jigsaw puzzles but most importantly spending time with his family. His humble humor, genuine kindness and subtle sweetness will always be remembered and greatly be missed. There will be no funeral service. The family will be holding a final farewell gathering at a later date. Memorials may be directed to 1550 E Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702.

