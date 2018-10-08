LeRoy Gersema (1945-2018)

ALLISON — LeRoy James Gersema, 72, of Allison, died Friday, Oct.5, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
LeRoy was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Aplington, son of Grace (Feckers) and Henry Gersema. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock School and graduated in 1964. LeRoy was drafted into the United States Army on Sept. 1, 1965, and served until his honorable discharge June 3, 1967. On November 23, 1973, LeRoy married Dorothy “Dott” Turpin at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. LeRoy started working for Nestle in 1967, spending the majority of his career there as a lift truck operator. He retied in 2008.
LeRoy was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Wellsburg.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Lori (Danny) Bohlen of Allison, Jane (Ken) Bradley of Allison, Nikole (Jason) Hempy of Toledo and Jason (Sarah) Gersema of Center Point; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany (Daniel) Stanbrough, Dalton (Kasie) Bohlen, Alyssa (Matt Winstead) Bradley, Arycca (Ben) Jenness; Saylor, Brenna, Weston and Hadlee Hempy and Mya, McKenna and Marlowe Gersema; four great-grandchildren, Nadelyn and Brylen Stranbourgh, Hudson Bohlen and Lyla Jenness; two brothers, Larry (Rose Marie) Gersema and Rick (Jean) Gersema; two sisters, Lanora (Bob) Miller and Sharon (Larry) Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his mother-in-law, Mickey Crovisier; and a nephew, Danny Miller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock, with military rites provided by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or the PAN Foundation at 805 15th St. NW Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005, or panfoundation.org.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was a humble, hard-working, selfless man who asked for nothing and dropped everything to help anyone who needed it. In his younger years, LeRoy enjoyed hunting with his friends and fishing with his children. He was a skilled woodworker and could fix anything, striving for precision in all of his projects, both in the house and out in the yard. LeRoy was a strong, private, intelligent man who loved bargaining for Chevy pick-ups and working on classic tractors. He was a fiercely loyal friend who enjoyed leisurely drives for his morning coffee and working Jumble word puzzles. But what he loved most of all was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, and although he was a man of few words, there was never a doubt in any of their minds about how much he loved them.
