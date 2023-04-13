September 2, 1947-April 6, 2023

LeRoy “Duffy” Arden Gangsei, 75, of Clarksville, formerly of Allison, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Clarksville Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Life /visitation will be held at the St. James Lutheran Church in Allison on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Duffy was born September 2, 1947 in Albert Lea, MN to Arden and Virginia (Alex) Gangsei. He graduated from Lake Mills High School, and went on to study Meat Cuttingutchery at NIACC in Mason City, IA. After receiving his degree, he moved to Allison and became the butcher at B&W Grocery Store, now J&C Grocery, where he worked until his retirement. During this time, he was also employed by the City of Allison as a Reserve Police Officer.

On September 8, 1979, Duffy was united in marriage to Bonnie (Miller) Allen. Together they raised four daughters: Connie, Tanya, Leah and Mindy. Duffy was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and playing Solitaire on his phone. He loved bringing his popcorn machine out to Wilder’s Park during the summer concerts, selling popcorn and visiting with all that attended.

Those left to cherish Duffy’s memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Bonnie, of Clarksville; his four daughters: Connie Ayers of Chattanooga, TN, Tanya Reeser of Waverly, Leah (Jason) Lewis of Dumont and Mindy (Russell Myers) Nolan of Cresco; seven grandchildren: Dustin (Anna) Ayers, Ty (Katelin Pagel) Lewis, Mitchell Reeser, Shelby (Brady Bond) Reeser, Taylor Nolan, Jersie Nolan and Hayden Nolan; four great-grandchildren: Connor, Knox and Grant Ayers, and Brynlee Bond; niece Sheila Malekia; nephew Jeff Gangsei; brothers-in-law Bobby Joe (Pat) Miller, Kevin Miller, Tim (Julie) Miller; sisters-in-law Darla Scott, Robin (Bill) Curler and Brenda Miller; and several cousins.

Duffy was preceded in death by his parents: Arden and Virginia; his brother, Lon; step-father Roy Thorvelson; son-in-law David Ayers; brothers-in-law Denny Miller and Keith Scott.

Condolences may be sent to Bonnie at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Room 105, 115 N. Hilton St S, Clarksville, IA 50619. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.