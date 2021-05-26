March 23, 1935-May 15, 2021

LeRoy Dean Mishler, 86, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home in Naples, FL. LeRoy was born March 23, 1935 in Fairbank, IA, son of Orvis Mishler and Mary Mishler Haubner. He attended St. John’s Catholic School in Independence and graduated in 1953. Following graduation, he attended school at the Dubuque School of Business. He married Alice Marie Koeppel on April 14, 1956 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. In 1957 they made their home in Lansing, MI for one year before returning to Independence. Together, they raised their four sons in Independence. The couple later divorced.

LeRoy worked for the city of Independence for many years prior to selling real estate. He owned and operated his own real estate business until he moved to Naples where he met Rose Rice. The couple married on February 20, 2000. LeRoy sold real estate in the area until he retired. In his retirement years he enjoyed spending time on the golf course and worked at the Cedar Hammock Country Club in Naples as a Marshal. Duck hunting was a favorite pastime of LeRoy’s. He spent many seasons hunting on the Wapsipinicon River as well as enjoying special hunting trips to Wyoming and Alaska.