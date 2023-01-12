Leroy D. Sheffler

June 8, 1942-January 10, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Leroy D. Sheffler, age 80 of La Porte City, died January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born on June 8, 1942 in Vinton, the son of Lloyd and Ruth (Stevenson) Sheffler. He graduated from La Porte City High School and served his country in the United States Army.

He married Julie Beier on January 26, 1963, she preceded him in death on October 17, 1999. Leroy worked at John Deere in the foundry until his retirement. He was a member of the UAW. Leroy enjoyed boating, antique tractors, and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include: daughter, Lisa (Mark) Johnson of Vinton; son, Marty Sheffler of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Angie (Chris) Coullier of Brandon, Josh (Jerrilyn) Johnson of Greely, CO, Nick Johnson of Pleasant Hill, IA; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie; brother, David Sheffler; and sister, Diane Caukins.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A public Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2022 at Locke in La Porte City Funeral Home. A public Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until services on Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in West View Cemetery, La Porte City with full military honors accorded by the La Porte City American Legion USS San Diego Post #207.

Condolences may be shared at www.lockefuneralservices.com.