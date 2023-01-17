LeRoy Bernard Westemeier

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary by the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus at 4:00 p.m., and a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa; St. Athanasius Catholic Church and to the Jesup Public Library. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

LeRoy was born August 10, 1941, in Waterloo, the son of Lawrence William Westemeier and Viola (Schnieders) Westemeier. After graduating from Waterloo East High School, he entered the US Army and was stationed in Germany. On April 11, 1964, he was united in marriage to Norma June Schoonover at Fort Gordon, GA. They settled in the Jesup area where they raised their family and became active in many church and community organizations. LeRoy was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 in Jesup. He was instrumental in the formation of Knights of Columbus Council #8227 in Jesup and served as the first Grand Knight. LeRoy and Norma have been honored by the Iowa Knights of Columbus for their outstanding service and have been presented a State Family Award. He was also a member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #264 in Waterloo, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. LeRoy worked 35 years for John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, retiring on November 30, 1998. He was a member of UAW Local #838. He enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers; Iowa Hawkeyes; and any team his grandchildren were involved with. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and playing golf.