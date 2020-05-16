Leroy Alfred Rousselow
Leroy Alfred Rousselow

Leroy Rousselow

Leroy Rousselow

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO -- Leroy (Roy) A. Rousselow, 98, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 16, at Friendship Village Pavilion.

He was born Dec. 23, 1921, in Hudson, son of Clarence and Maryette (Engamells) Rousselow. He graduated from Orange Township High School in 1941 and married Mildred Maxine (Raudabaugh) Rousselow on Nov. 29,1942, at South Waterloo Church of The Brethren.

Leroy worked at John Deere prior to being drafted during World War II. Upon discharge, he returned to take over Rousselow Hatchery from his father. Leroy and Maxine owned and operated Rousselow Hatchery on La Porte Road in two different locations, retiring in 1988.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, DiAnn (John) Kohler of San Diego and Denae (Larry) Blair of Kansas City; four grandchildren, Kim, Chris, Dawn and Matt; six great-grandchildren; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Virgil and Leonard; and a nephew, Dean Rousselow.

Services: A family visitation at Locke Funeral Home will be held with internment at Orange Township Cemetery.

Memorials: to South Waterloo Church of The Brethren or Pine Lake Church Camp, 32203 230th St., Eldora, IA 50627 (include Leroy's name in the memo portion).

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

Leroy and Maxine built a home on Brentwood Avenue in the 1950s and lived there until moving to Friendship Village in 2002. The family enjoyed vacationing at Okoboji while the daughters were in school and later in Arizona, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and California. Leroy was an avid golfer and fisherman.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Rousselow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

