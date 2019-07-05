LeRay 'Buck" Henry

(1944-2019)
WATERLOO — LeRay Donald “Buck” Henry, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 2, at home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Ward H. and Irene Burk Henry. He married Claudette Ellison on June 17, 1967, in Waterloo.
Buck graduated in 1962 from Waterloo East High School and in 1963 from Gates Business College. He retired on April 30, 2004, after 31 years with John Deere and was a member of UAW Local 838.
He had attended Trinity Episcopal Parish.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Dawn (Roger) Selesky of Ankeny; a son, Eric of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alex Selesky and Paige Selesky; sisters Judy Henry and Kathy Barnett‚ and a brother, Mike‚ all of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and the family dogs, Toby, Dallas and Winnie Bae.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister in infancy.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., with cremation following services and burial at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Buck enjoyed driving his Corvettes and classic cars. His love of family and friends never went unnoticed. He loved lending a helping hand when needed to anyone who asked. His loving heart, quick wit, and smile will be missed by all who had the honor of getting to know him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.