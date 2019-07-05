{{featured_button_text}}
LeRay 'Buck" Henry

LeRay 'Buck" Henry

(1944-2019)

WATERLOO — LeRay Donald “Buck” Henry, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 2, at home.

He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Ward H. and Irene Burk Henry. He married Claudette Ellison on June 17, 1967, in Waterloo.

Buck graduated in 1962 from Waterloo East High School and in 1963 from Gates Business College. He retired on April 30, 2004, after 31 years with John Deere and was a member of UAW Local 838.

He had attended Trinity Episcopal Parish.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Dawn (Roger) Selesky of Ankeny; a son, Eric of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alex Selesky and Paige Selesky; sisters Judy Henry and Kathy Barnett‚ and a brother, Mike‚ all of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and the family dogs, Toby, Dallas and Winnie Bae.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister in infancy.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., with cremation following services and burial at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Buck enjoyed driving his Corvettes and classic cars. His love of family and friends never went unnoticed. He loved lending a helping hand when needed to anyone who asked. His loving heart, quick wit, and smile will be missed by all who had the honor of getting to know him.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: LeRay 'Buck" Henry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments