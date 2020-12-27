February 26, 1928-December 21, 2020
Leora M. Andorf, 92, of Cedar Falls passed away on December 21, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes from complications of COVID. She was born February 26, 1928, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Leo C. & Marie E. (Novak) Donovan. She married Ewald “Andy” Andorf on October 30, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa. He preceded her in death October 21, 1997. Leora was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a farm manager. Leora enjoyed cooking, playing cards, painting, crafting and socializing with friends and family. She loved gardening and contributed her finest plants to multiple organizations for their annual plant sales. She passed her love of gardening on to her children and grandchildren who all have some of her plants and flowers growing in their gardens. Leora was a kind, generous loving soul. She had a sharp wit. She believed in paying it forward and taught her children, thru her examples, to do the same. She has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed.
Leora was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years; two sons, David Andorf and Mark Andorf; her brother, Dennis Donovan; three sisters, Virginia McMahon, Mary Jo O’Brien and Reta Barsness.
Leora is survived by her son, John (Linda) Andorf of Perry, Iowa and Mary Ellen (Elliot) Ames of Voorhees, NJ; seven grandchildren, Tara Meyers, Bret Andorf, Lindsey Fritts, Matthew Andorf, Mason Andorf, Shawn Ames and Samantha Ames; two great grandchildren, Madisyn Ames and Braydon Andorf.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. To view via the parish website, please use this link: https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live To view via the parish Facebook page, please use this link: www.Facebook.comlessedsacramentchurch Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Food Bank of Iowa or to your local food bank in honor of Leora. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.