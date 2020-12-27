Leora M. Andorf, 92, of Cedar Falls passed away on December 21, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes from complications of COVID. She was born February 26, 1928, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Leo C. & Marie E. (Novak) Donovan. She married Ewald “Andy” Andorf on October 30, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa. He preceded her in death October 21, 1997. Leora was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a farm manager. Leora enjoyed cooking, playing cards, painting, crafting and socializing with friends and family. She loved gardening and contributed her finest plants to multiple organizations for their annual plant sales. She passed her love of gardening on to her children and grandchildren who all have some of her plants and flowers growing in their gardens. Leora was a kind, generous loving soul. She had a sharp wit. She believed in paying it forward and taught her children, thru her examples, to do the same. She has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed.