April 19, 1934-June 8, 2022

ALLISON-Leone Winifred Bohlen, 88, of Allison, Iowa, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Leone was born on April 19, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Genevieve (Lynes) Shepard. She was raised and educated in Waverly. Following graduation from Waverly High School in 1952, she attended Wartburg College for a year. She was employed at several businesses over the years including the Butler County Courthouse, Farm Service, Dorfman Auto Supply, Butler County Tribune Journal, Clarksville Star, Color FX, and the City of Allison. On June 18, 1953, Leone was united in marriage to Alvin L. Bohlen at the First Baptist Church in Waverly, Iowa.

Leone was a sixty-nine year member of the Allison Congregational Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and refinishing furniture.

Leone’s memory is honored by her two daughters, Vicki (Dale) Schoneman and Susan (Brian) Jacobs both of Allison; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; 8 step great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Joanne Lahr, Karen Brandt, and Verna Dell Calvert; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son John and her parents.

Memorial Services will be held at the Congregational Church in Allison at 11:00 a.m. on June 14, 2022, with Pastor Craig Harris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremains will be at the Allison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187.