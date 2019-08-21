Leone M. Klein

(1917-2019)
TRIPOLI — Leone Mathilda Klein, 101, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Tripoli, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 1, 1917, in Center Junction, daughter of George and Thada (Behrends) Seehusen. On Nov. 10, 1938, she married the Rev. William H. Klein in Castle Grove. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Leone graduated from Viola High School. The couple’s first call was in Coatsburg, Ill., after that they moved to Martinsdale, Iowa, Carthage, Ill., Altamont, Ill., Tripoli, Iowa, Fort Wayne, Ind., and West Liberty, Iowa. Following retiring from the ministry, the couple moved to Tripoli. She also was involved in several church circles and taught Sunday school. Leone and the Rev. William served as foster parents to several children. She was involved with a program through the University of Northern Iowa called S.A.G.E. UNIversity; (Seniors Acquire Generational Experiences) where she was able to share her life story with several students.
Survived by: her children, Liz Klein of Tripoli, Cyril (Kathy) Klein of Cedar Falls, Joel (Margie West) Klein of Waterloo, Retha (Ted Hirschey) Springer of Roanoke, Ind., Deborah (Donald) Miller of Searcy, Ark., and Jonathan Klein of Hebron, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Dawn) Klein, Jill (Todd) Boisen, Michael (Vina) Klein, Matt and Tony Springer, Stacey Miller, and Chad (Erin) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor Klein, Tanner (Bailey) Klein, Jena (Nathan Graham) Boisen, John Boisen, Oliver and Alby Klein, Belle, Memphis, and Chloe Springer, and Logan Miller; a brother, Paul (Dee) Seehusen of Anaheim, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Frances Seehusen of Clear Lake; and several nieces, nephews and foster children.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Leroy; and three siblings, Mahlon Seehusen, Marvin Seehusen and Lorna Siebel.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery-Siegel, rural Tripoli. Visitation will precede services Saturday at the church starting at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials: may be made in Leone’s name to the Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or New Aldaya Lifescapes.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Leone enjoyed horses, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Leone had a strong faith and she lived a life led by that faith. She was a wonderful listener and her greatest joy came from being a Mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.